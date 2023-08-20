×

Eight players qualify for European Solheim Cup team with four picks on Tuesday

Getty Images

The majority of the European Solheim Cup team was solidified on Sunday as eight players officially qualified for the matches, Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Amundi Evian champion Celine Boutier of France and Sweden's Maja Stark qualified via the Ladies European Tour points list, the LET confirmed via an X post (formerly Twitter).

The following six players earned spots on captain Suzann Pettersen's team via their positions on the Rolex Rankings:

  • Charley Hull (England)
  • Leona Maguire (Ireland)
  • Georgia Hall (England)
  • Linn Grant (Sweden)
  • Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
  • Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Pettersen will finalize her team on Tuesday when she announces her four captain's picks. Coverage can been seen live on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Last event before Euro Solheim team finalized

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The European Solheim Cup team will be the first finalized, with captain Suzann Pettersen making her picks after this week's event.
Golf Central

U.S. Solheim standings shift after Women's Open

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Before Lilia Vu captured her second major title of the year Sunday at the AIG Women’s Open, she had already locked up her spot on this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team.
Golf Central

Corpuz, Vu, N. Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team

BY Colby Powell  — 

Three spots on the United States Solheim Cup team are locked up, with Allisen Corpuz, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu mathematically securing their place on the team.