Englishmen Laurie Canter, Ross McGowan tied at top in Italy

BRESCIA, Italy — Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan share a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday.

McGowan, who has had just one top-10 finish on the European Tour over the last four seasons, carded a 67.

Dean Burmester of South Africa was three strokes behind the leaders, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastian Heisele were one stroke further back at Chervò Golf Club.