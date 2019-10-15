Germany’s going for a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA’s second stage of Q-School.

Esther Henseleit grabbed a share of the second-round lead with a 5-under 67 Tuesday at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Fla., a day after fellow countrywoman Olivia Cowan took the first-round lead.

At 9-under overall, Henseleit is tied at the top with China’s Yan Liu (67), one shot ahead of Cowan (72), Thailand’s Prima Thammaraks (68) and American amateur Sierra Brooks, whose 66 equaled the low round of the day.

Henseleit is on her way to locking up the Ladies European Tour’s Rookie of the Year Award this season.

Brooks, 21, a senior at the University of Florida, finished runner-up to Maria Fassi at the NCAA Championships last May.

Lucy Li, the 17-year-old amateur from Redwood Shores, Calif., shot 72 and is tied for 28th. Min A. Yoon, a 16-year-old amateur from South Korea, shot 74 to fall into a tie for 14th.

A minimum of the top 30 and ties will advance to the Q-Series finale later this month, with the possibility that as many as 48 players could advance. Li and Yoon aren’t eligible for Q-Series because of their ages, but they can earn Symetra Tour status by finishing all 72 holes in this week’s no-cut event. The minimum age to play the LPGA is 18.

