Europe in command but U.S. with some hope as Day 1 concludes at Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The last player on Bethpage Black early Friday evening was Rory McIlroy. After two TV interviews, he returned to the 18th green to repair the indentation made by his putter flip when his final birdie putt, at the end of a long and largely successful day, had somehow slid by the cup.

There hadn’t been many misses on this day, by McIlroy or any of his European teammates, and they headed into the night staked to a 5 1/2-to-2 ½ lead. That isn’t insignificant; it’s the first time that Europe has led at the end of Day 1 on American soil since 2004. Data Golf’s analytics team has given the Europeans more than a 70% chance to either win or retain the cup. But McIlroy’s 11-foot miss helped the U.S. salvage what had otherwise been a miserable day.

As McIlroy departed the green, the on-course deejay sensed an easy opportunity. The speakers blared Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Look, it’s still a great day for Europe,” McIlroy said afterward. “We would have absolutely taken this last night, if you told us we’d be up 5 ½ to 2 ½. Obviously, in the moment right now, I’m disappointed I didn’t hole that for a full point. But the guys have done so well today.”

That potential game-winner was about the only thing that didn’t go right for McIlroy and the Europeans at the start of this highly anticipated showdown. On Friday morning, alongside Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy had romped to an easy 5-and-4 victory, a brutish show of force that signaled his bad intentions. He was even more demonstrative in the afternoon, in a fourballs match with close friend Shane Lowry and against nemesis Patrick Cantlay, barking after long-range birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 and even flipping off a rude fan on the 11th. In one torrid back-nine stretch, with Lowry struggling to keep pace, McIlroy flagged five approach shots inside 20 feet, continually putting heat on his opponents. He and Cantlay combined for 10 birdies.

On 18, they practically cleared the stage for him, a chance for McIlroy to back up the bravado of when he pounded the table in Rome and guaranteed a rare road victory. Cantlay dumped his wedge into the front bunker. Lowry left his birdie putt short. Burns, the best putter on Tour, couldn’t convert his, either. So here was McIlroy, with a singular shot to give the Europeans a 6-2 advantage – a lead, on foreign soil, that would have put them on pace, like in 2004, for a stunning shellacking.

Thousands of sun-drenched fans had been chirping at McIlroy all day. About his height, his personal life, his golfing failures. None of it was amusing. Some of it was downright rude, even cruel. As he settled over his final putt, a lone voice in the 18th grandstand rang out: “800 years of oppression, Rory! 800 years!” He pulled back the putter a split-second later, baton-twirled his putter after the miss, and shook hands with his opponents, his hat slightly askew.

The Americans trail by three points, and it could have been even worse. Scottie Scheffler became the first world No. 1 in more than two decades to lose his opening two matches. Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, expected to be a difference-maker at a soggy course with little rough, went 0-2. Foursomes specialists Collin Morikawa and Harris English didn’t see the 15th tee. Cameron Young was the only U.S. rookie to contribute.

“We’ve only played 28% of the points. This is the first quarter,” American captain Keegan Bradley said. “We’ve still got three quarters to go.”

Even if it feels later in the game than that.

Jon Rahm remained perfect in foursomes and knocked off both DeChambeau and Scheffler in an eight-hour span, reminding everyone of his greatness. Matt Fitzpatrick finally settled into Ryder Cup play, earning his second career point in eight tries. Fleetwood, already 2-0 for the week, looked unburdened and sharp.

McIlroy knew he could have delivered the biggest point of all, with the other 23 players and the rest of the golf world watching, but his moment came and went. For now, it’s one of the few things the Americans can cling to.