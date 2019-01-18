European Tour aces another one with #TheContentCommittee

The European Tour's Twitter account is never lacking in entertainment, and it delivered another quality video Friday morning.

You may remember, what we consider, the group’s most popular video, where Tommy Fleetwood “slept with” Francesco Molinari after their European Ryder Cup win.

This time, in the four-and-a-half minute video, (horrible) ideas were pitched, some NSFW commentary was expressed and “#TheContentCommittee” tried to assemble its campaign for 2019.

Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn and Eddie Pepperell were the stars of this edition of comedic relief, with an appearance from European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, who reminds us, “Here at the European Tour, content is king.”

And, yes, Henrik, you can never go wrong with cats.