European Tour announces revisions to 2020 schedule

The European Tour added three new tournaments to its 2020 schedule.
Now on the docket is the Scottish Championship, which will be played at Fairmont St. Andrews from Oct. 15-18. Also added were back-to-back tournaments at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Pahpos, with the Cyprus Open taking place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, followed by the Cyprus Classic on Nov. 5-8.
All three events will feature a purse of 1 million euros and be played without spectators.
The European Tour on Friday also confirmed the cancellation of the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge, as well as the announcement that the Oct. 22-25 Italian Open will no longer be a Rolex Series event.
Here is the upcoming European Tour schedule:
Sept. 3-6: Andalucia Masters
Sept. 10-13: Portugal Masters
Sept. 17-20: Portugal Open/U.S. Open
Sept. 24-27: Irish Open
Oct. 1-4: Scottish Open
Oct. 8-11: BMW PGA Championship
Oct. 15-18: Scottish Championship
Oct. 22-25: Italian Open
Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Cyprus Open/WGC-HSBC Champions
Nov. 5-8: Cyprus Classic
Nov. 12-15: Magical Kenya Open/The Masters
Dec. 3-6: Australian PGA Championship
Dec. 10-13: DP World Tour Championship