European Tour announces revisions to 2020 schedule

The European Tour added three new tournaments to its 2020 schedule.

Now on the docket is the Scottish Championship, which will be played at Fairmont St. Andrews from Oct. 15-18. Also added were back-to-back tournaments at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Pahpos, with the Cyprus Open taking place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, followed by the Cyprus Classic on Nov. 5-8.

All three events will feature a purse of 1 million euros and be played without spectators.

The European Tour on Friday also confirmed the cancellation of the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge, as well as the announcement that the Oct. 22-25 Italian Open will no longer be a Rolex Series event.

Here is the upcoming European Tour schedule:

Sept. 3-6: Andalucia Masters

Sept. 10-13: Portugal Masters

Sept. 17-20: Portugal Open/U.S. Open

Sept. 24-27: Irish Open

Oct. 1-4: Scottish Open

Oct. 8-11: BMW PGA Championship

Oct. 15-18: Scottish Championship

Oct. 22-25: Italian Open

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Cyprus Open/WGC-HSBC Champions

Nov. 5-8: Cyprus Classic

Nov. 12-15: Magical Kenya Open/The Masters

Dec. 3-6: Australian PGA Championship

Dec. 10-13: DP World Tour Championship