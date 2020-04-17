The European Tour has crossed three more events off its 2020 schedule and now is not expected to resume before late July.

Tour officials announced Friday that the June 25-28 BMW International Open and the July 2-5 Open de France have both been canceled, while the July 9-12 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open has been postponed. Although the PGA Tour announced this week its intentions to resume competition on June 11, these decisions mean the European Tour won't re-start before July 30.

There is also a chance that the first Euro Tour will actually be played on American soil. The circuit currently has two tournaments slated for the week of July 30-Aug. 2: the British Masters, hosted by Lee Westwood in England, and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, which is a co-sanctioned event.

A total of 17 European Tour events, including two Rolex Series events, have now been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief executive Keith Pelley expressed optimism that the Scottish Open can be rescheduled and wrote in a letter to fans that he is "genuinely hopeful that from now on the information I send you in relation to our 2020 schedule will be positive."

"We cannot emphatically commit to a start date because, as I have said many times, we will not resume until it is safe and we are permitted to do so," Pelley wrote. "We now have 14 weeks with no tournaments, but those three and a half months are also the time where the global situation may well begin to show signs of improvement. There are already discussions centering around the easing of restrictions in several countries, and everyone is optimistic that these can continue."