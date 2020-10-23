Even after 66, Tiger Woods still not ruling out adding Houston Open

Getty Images

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Tiger Woods surprised some when he hinted on Tuesday that, depending on how he played this week at the Zozo Championship, he might add the Houston Open to his schedule in order to prepare for next month’s Masters.

A second-round 66 on Friday at Sherwood likely diminished the chances Woods would play the Houston event for the first time in his career, but he still seems open to the idea.

“It's just I really haven't played a whole lot,” said Woods, who was tied for 66th and 12 shots off the lead after 36 holes. “I tried to keep that open as much as I possibly could throughout this comeback is that I really haven't played a whole lot and maybe I need a few more rounds, but if I play like I did today, a little different story.”

Zozo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Perhaps more encouraging is why Woods has left the door open for a last-minute schedule change, considering that injuries have allowed him to play more than 12 events in a single season just twice in the last decade. Asked if the idea of playing back-to-back events is more appealing now because of increased confidence in his body’s ability, he said, “Well, yeah, that's what we did in the playoffs and that's what we did end of last year. This year’s a little bit different.”

