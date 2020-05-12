'Fairway to Table' Showcases Culinary Flair of Hazeltine National Golf Club, Available Today on GOLFPASS

The new GOLFPASS original series, Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy, continues this week with its second culinary adventure – an exploration of Minnesota’s Hazeltine National Golf Club, internationally recognized and the historic site of multiple major championships and Ryder Cups.

Hosted by chef and author Michael Ponzio, Fairway to Table showcases culinary programs at the best country clubs across the U.S., while introducing the artists behind the apron who are creating local flavors and fantastic feasts for their members. Ponzio currently serves as the executive chef for the Union League Club of Chicago, following six years in the same role for the world-ranked Platinum golf club, Medinah Country Club. He also is the author of the cookbook, Cibo: Anybody’s Guide to Italian Cooking.

Journeying to the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” the Fairway to Table crew this week will discover a club in Hazeltine National where – even when golf isn’t in season – the kitchen is always heating up. Viewers are introduced to Hazeltine National Golf Club Executive Chef Michael Patton, who reveals many of his signature recipes from fresh Italian Focaccia Bread to traditional Thai Chicken. Viewers also are welcome to feast with Hazeltine members and Olympic “Miracle On Ice” Gold Medalist Dave Christian at the ultimate Chef’s Table, and take a tour of the Clubhouse, diving deep into the archives of one of the most renowned golf clubs in America. Chef Ponzio also learns how the club has taken a modern spin on the traditional Old Fashioned cocktail.

The next episode of Fairway to Table will visit Olympia Fields Country Club (June 2), located just outside Chicago.

GOLFPASS IS DESIGNED FOR TODAY’S GOLFER: Fairway to Table is included in a vast library of video content available exclusively as part of a GOLFPASS membership, including originals like The Conor Moore Show, My Daily Routine, Lessons with a Champion Golfer, My Roots, and more. GOLFPASS is the only comprehensive digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer’s lifestyle across five pillars – Play, Learn, Shop, Travel, Watch – which are the most frequent ways golfers engage with the sport. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GOLFPASS is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer’s game, high-quality video content, and enhanced shopping and travel experiences. A GOLFPASS membership is available in North America at GOLFPASS.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GOLFPASS.co.uk, and in Australia at www.golfpass.com.au. The GOLFPASS membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps

-NBC Sports Group-