False start: Foot pain knocks Tiger Woods out of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods won’t make his competitive return this week at the Hero World Challenge after all.

Woods announced Monday that he has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, forcing him to withdraw from his 20-man exhibition in the Bahamas that begins Thursday. Tournament officials said Sepp Straka will take Woods’ place in the limited field.

This was set to be a busy stretch for Woods, beginning with the Hero and followed the next two weeks with The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as the PNC Championship with son Charlie.

But Woods said that he developed inflammation in his surgically repaired right foot in the run-up to the Hero and, after consulting with his doctors, decided it was best to focus on his hosting duties. He said Monday that he is still planning to compete in The Match and PNC, during which he can use a cart.

Woods hasn't played a competitive round since the Open Championship in mid-July. He has logged just nine tournament rounds this year.

Woods is scheduled to meet with the media at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday.

