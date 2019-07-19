Fans ditch Rory banner, go with Graeme after first round

It’s as if the entire country of Northern Ireland was all in on the story of Rory McIlroy winning the Open Championship at his home course of Royal Portrush.

Even this house on the Dunluce Links hung a “Go Rory!” banner for the first round … But that was before McIlroy stumbled to an opening-round 79, complete with a quadruple bogey on the first hole and a triple bogey on the last.

It’s safe to say McIlroy crumbled under the pressure pretty much everyone put on him to win his homecoming event, and the people in this home took note, and took on a new hero for the second round — Graeme McDowell.

McDowell didn’t play great, but he played better than McIlroy, carding a first-round 73, which included a triple bogey on the 18th.

Hey, you gotta find someone realistic to cheer for, right?