A big event isn't really a big event until social media can make a big deal out of a small item.

It's happened before, like with Phil Mickelson's hat clip at the 2016 Open or Tiger Woods' incessant gum chewing at this year's Masters.

Woods caught Twitter's attention on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup with his ill-fitting hat. The Twittersphere, as it does best, couldn't resist poking fun at the playing captain.