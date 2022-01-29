Farmers Insurance Open payout: Luke List gets first win, over $10 million in career earnings

Luke List isn't just a PGA Tour winner for the first time. He's also more than $1.5 million richer.
The 37-year-old List, in his 206th career Tour start, won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Prior to this week, List's best finish was second, twice, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2018 Honda Classic.
List's win pushes him over the $10 million mark in career earnings on Tour.
Here is a complete purse and FedExCup breakdown for List and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:
|Finish
|Players
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Luke List
|500
|1,512,000
|2
|Will Zalatoris
|300
|915,600
|3
|Jason Day
|145
|445,200
|3
|Jon Rahm
|145
|445,200
|3
|Cameron Tringale
|145
|445,200
|6
|Sungjae Im
|86
|265,020
|6
|Joaquin Niemann
|86
|265,020
|6
|Pat Perez
|86
|265,020
|6
|Aaron Rai
|86
|265,020
|6
|Justin Rose
|86
|265,020
|11
|Billy Horschel
|61
|180,180
|11
|Si Woo Kim
|61
|180,180
|11
|Taylor Montgomery
|0
|180,180
|11
|Austin Smotherman
|61
|180,180
|11
|Michael Thompson
|61
|180,180
|16
|Marc Leishman
|50
|132,300
|16
|Ryan Palmer
|50
|132,300
|16
|Taylor Pendrith
|50
|132,300
|16
|Sepp Straka
|50
|132,300
|20
|Daniel Berger
|41
|95,508
|20
|Talor Gooch
|41
|95,508
|20
|Scottie Scheffler
|41
|95,508
|20
|Justin Thomas
|41
|95,508
|20
|Cameron Young
|41
|95,508
|25
|Dustin Johnson
|33
|65,940
|25
|Peter Malnati
|33
|65,940
|25
|Mito Pereira
|33
|65,940
|25
|Doc Redman
|33
|65,940
|25
|Sahith Theegala
|33
|65,940
|30
|Lanto Griffin
|26
|53,760
|30
|Hideki Matsuyama
|26
|53,760
|30
|Maverick McNealy
|26
|53,760
|30
|Nick Taylor
|26
|53,760
|34
|Doug Ghim
|20
|43,764
|34
|Matthew NeSmith
|20
|43,764
|34
|Xander Schauffele
|20
|43,764
|34
|Greyson Sigg
|20
|43,764
|34
|J.J. Spaun
|20
|43,764
|39
|Bill Haas
|14
|33,180
|39
|Sebastián Muñoz
|14
|33,180
|39
|Alex Noren
|14
|33,180
|39
|Chad Ramey
|14
|33,180
|39
|Kevin Streelman
|14
|33,180
|39
|Jhonattan Vegas
|14
|33,180
|39
|Gary Woodland
|14
|33,180
|46
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8
|22,008
|46
|Cameron Champ
|8
|22,008
|46
|Kevin Chappell
|8
|22,008
|46
|Anirban Lahiri
|8
|22,008
|46
|Martin Laird
|8
|22,008
|46
|Hank Lebioda
|8
|22,008
|46
|Patrick Reed
|8
|22,008
|46
|Scott Stallings
|8
|22,008
|46
|Kevin Tway
|8
|22,008
|46
|Jimmy Walker
|8
|22,008
|56
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|19,152
|56
|Cam Davis
|5
|19,152
|56
|David Lipsky
|5
|19,152
|56
|Adam Schenk
|5
|19,152
|56
|Alex Smalley
|5
|19,152
|56
|Robert Streb
|5
|19,152
|62
|Francesco Molinari
|5
|18,480
|62
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|18,480
|64
|Matthew Wolff
|4
|18,228
|65
|Keegan Bradley
|4
|17,976
|65
|Adam Long
|4
|17,976
|67
|Joseph Bramlett
|3
|17,556
|67
|Curtis Thompson
|3
|17,556
|67
|Camilo Villegas
|3
|17,556
|70
|Andrew Novak
|3
|16,968
|70
|Carlos Ortiz
|3
|16,968
|70
|Chez Reavie
|3
|16,968
|70
|Rory Sabbatini
|3
|16,968
|74
|Bronson Burgoon
|3
|16,464
|74
|Seung-Yul Noh
|3
|16,464
|76
|Scott Piercy
|2
|16,212
|77
|Michael Gligic
|2
|16,044
|78
|C.T. Pan
|2
|15,876
|79
|Adam Svensson
|2
|15,708