Farmers Insurance Open payout: Luke List gets first win, over $10 million in career earnings

Luke List isn't just a PGA Tour winner for the first time. He's also more than $1.5 million richer.

The 37-year-old List, in his 206th career Tour start, won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Prior to this week, List's best finish was second, twice, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2018 Honda Classic.

List's win pushes him over the $10 million mark in career earnings on Tour.

Here is a complete purse and FedExCup breakdown for List and the rest of the players who made the cut at Torrey Pines:

Finish Players FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Luke List 500 1,512,000
2 Will Zalatoris 300 915,600
3 Jason Day 145 445,200
3 Jon Rahm 145 445,200
3 Cameron Tringale 145 445,200
6 Sungjae Im 86 265,020
6 Joaquin Niemann 86 265,020
6 Pat Perez 86 265,020
6 Aaron Rai 86 265,020
6 Justin Rose 86 265,020
11 Billy Horschel 61 180,180
11 Si Woo Kim 61 180,180
11 Taylor Montgomery 0 180,180
11 Austin Smotherman 61 180,180
11 Michael Thompson 61 180,180
16 Marc Leishman 50 132,300
16 Ryan Palmer 50 132,300
16 Taylor Pendrith 50 132,300
16 Sepp Straka 50 132,300
20 Daniel Berger 41 95,508
20 Talor Gooch 41 95,508
20 Scottie Scheffler 41 95,508
20 Justin Thomas 41 95,508
20 Cameron Young 41 95,508
25 Dustin Johnson 33 65,940
25 Peter Malnati 33 65,940
25 Mito Pereira 33 65,940
25 Doc Redman 33 65,940
25 Sahith Theegala 33 65,940
30 Lanto Griffin 26 53,760
30 Hideki Matsuyama 26 53,760
30 Maverick McNealy 26 53,760
30 Nick Taylor 26 53,760
34 Doug Ghim 20 43,764
34 Matthew NeSmith 20 43,764
34 Xander Schauffele 20 43,764
34 Greyson Sigg 20 43,764
34 J.J. Spaun 20 43,764
39 Bill Haas 14 33,180
39 Sebastián Muñoz 14 33,180
39 Alex Noren 14 33,180
39 Chad Ramey 14 33,180
39 Kevin Streelman 14 33,180
39 Jhonattan Vegas 14 33,180
39 Gary Woodland 14 33,180
46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8 22,008
46 Cameron Champ 8 22,008
46 Kevin Chappell 8 22,008
46 Anirban Lahiri 8 22,008
46 Martin Laird 8 22,008
46 Hank Lebioda 8 22,008
46 Patrick Reed 8 22,008
46 Scott Stallings 8 22,008
46 Kevin Tway 8 22,008
46 Jimmy Walker 8 22,008
56 Wyndham Clark 5 19,152
56 Cam Davis 5 19,152
56 David Lipsky 5 19,152
56 Adam Schenk 5 19,152
56 Alex Smalley 5 19,152
56 Robert Streb 5 19,152
62 Francesco Molinari 5 18,480
62 Patrick Rodgers 5 18,480
64 Matthew Wolff 4 18,228
65 Keegan Bradley 4 17,976
65 Adam Long 4 17,976
67 Joseph Bramlett 3 17,556
67 Curtis Thompson 3 17,556
67 Camilo Villegas 3 17,556
70 Andrew Novak 3 16,968
70 Carlos Ortiz 3 16,968
70 Chez Reavie 3 16,968
70 Rory Sabbatini 3 16,968
74 Bronson Burgoon 3 16,464
74 Seung-Yul Noh 3 16,464
76 Scott Piercy 2 16,212
77 Michael Gligic 2 16,044
78 C.T. Pan 2 15,876
79 Adam Svensson 2 15,708

