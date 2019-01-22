Farmers Insurance Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The PGA Tour heads to San Diego, Calif., for the Farmers Insurance Open. Here are the key stats and information for the annual stop at Torrey Pines.

How to watch:

Thursday on Golf Channel, Rd. 1: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Friday on Golf Channel, Rd. 2: 3-7PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on Golf Channel, Rd. 3: 1-2:45PM ET; (Live stream)

Saturday on CBS, Rd. 3: 3-6PM ET

Sunday on Golf Channel, Rd. 4: 1-2:45PM ET; (Live stream)

Sunday on CBS, Rd. 4: 3-6PM ET

Purse: $7.1 million ($1,278,000 to winner)

Courses: Torrey Pines Golf Course is located 12 miles north of downtown San Diego in the town of La Jolla on cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The North Course (7,258 yards, par 72); Torrey Pines South Course (7,698 yards, par 72); Competitors will play one round each on the South Course and the North Course the first two rounds. The weekend rounds will be held on the South Course.

Defending champion: Jason Day (-10) defeated Alex Noren with a birdie on the sixth playoff hole in a Monday finish at Torrey Pines to earn his 11th career PGA Tour win and his first since the 2016 Players. Darkness halted the the Day-Noren playoff on Sunday after they had tied each other on five consecutive holes.

Notables in the field: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Cameron Champ, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth

Featured group tee times (all times Eastern):

Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau - Thursday, 1:40 p.m. (South Course)/Friday, 12:30 p.m. (North Course)

Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy - Thursday, 1:30 p.m. (South Course)/Friday, 12:20 p.m. (North Course)

Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day - Thursday, 12:30 p.m. (North Course)/Friday, 1:30 p.m. (South Course)

Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel - Thursday, 12:40 p.m. (North Course)/Friday, 1:40 p.m. (South Course)

Miscellaneous notes:

This is the 67th Farmers Insurance Open and the 52nd consecutive year it’s been contested at Torrey Pines dating back to 1968. The famed South Course, which is scheduled to host the 2021 U.S. Open, traditionally ranks among the toughest courses on the PGA Tour each season.

This event marks Tiger Woods’ first official PGA Tour start since winning last year’s Tour Championship for his 80th career PGA Tour win. Woods has won at Torrey Pines eight times in his professional career: seven Farmers Insurance Opens and the 2008 U.S. Open (his last major victory).

The most notable player not at the event is San Diego-native Phil Mickelson. The 48-year-old had played the event 28 consecutive times dating back to 1990, and won it three times - most recently in 2001.

Playing in the field this week are five of the top 10 and 12 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking (highest ranked is No. 1 Justin Rose ... five Players champions (Woods, Scott, Fowler, Day, Kim)… 12 major champions ... seven winners of this event ... six of nine winners on the 2018-2019 PGA Tour (Champ, Howell III, Leishman, Long, Schauffele, Tway).

Nine players have won this tournament multiple times. Along with Woods (seven times) and Mickelson (three times), the other seven multiple winners are Tommy Bolt (1953, 1955), Arnold Palmer (1957, 1961), J.C. Snead (1975-1976), Tom Watson (1977, 1980), Steve Pate (1988, 1992), Brandt Snedeker (2012, 2016) and Jason Day (2015, 2018).

Other notable winners of this event include: Billy Casper (1966), Jack Nicklaus (1969), Johnny Miller (1982), Gary Koch (1984), Peter Jacobsen (1995), Davis Love III (1996), John Daly (2004) and Bubba Watson (2011).

The youngest champion in tournament history is Jon Rahm who won in 2017 at the age of 22 years, 2 months, 19 days (six months younger than 1993 winner Phil Mickelson). The oldest champion is Marty Furgol, who won in 1959 at the age of 43 years, 27 days.

The 72-hole course record in this event is a 22-under 266 shot by George Burns in 1987 and Tiger Woods in 1999. Burns held at least a share of the lead after all four rounds on his way to his fourth career PGA Tour win. Woods trailed by nine strokes after 36 holes in 1999 before shooting 62-65 in the last two rounds to win by two strokes for his ninth career PGA Tour title.

Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit