Farmers sponsor invite Justin Suh gives back half of tournament earnings

In nine years being involved with Century Club San Diego, the non-profit that runs the Farmers Insurance Open, Marty Gorsich had never experienced such a gesture.

After tying for 37th Sunday at Torrey Pines, Justin Suh, who had received a sponsor exemption into the field, decided to donate half of his $34,125 check back to the tournament.

“I was completely caught off guard by it,” said Gorsich, who is in his second year as tournament director and CEO of Century Club. “The financial hardships this pandemic has created for non-profit host organizations like ours is something the players and their agents have started asking questions about, but this is an amazing gesture of support for the Century Club and everything we do for our community.”

Suh, who was an All-American at USC and currently is waiting for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica season to resume, told GolfChannel.com that he chose to give back after hearing how the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected the event and the community that it serves.

“I am so lucky to play golf for a living and am so fortunate to compete in unbelievable PGA Tour events like the Farmers Insurance Open, and when I learn about tournaments that are struggling, I really want to help as I was brought up to support people less fortunate than me,” Suh said. “While experiencing the firsthand impact COVID had on my family and friends, it was a no-brainer for me to give back half of my tournament earnings as there are a lot of people and groups that have suffered during this pandemic, and my personal experiences have taught me to always find a way to help our communities.”

Added Gorsich: “In my nine years with our organization I have never had, or heard of, a gesture like this from a tournament participant. Justin earned his invitation to our event for his competitive performance inside the ropes, but this clearly demonstrates what a first-class person he is outside the ropes, as well.”

Suh also improved his non-member FedExCup total to 143 in four starts. He is now about 145 points shy of earning special temporary membership on Tour, which would come with unlimited sponsor exemptions.