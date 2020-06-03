Feast for the Senses Continues on GOLFPASS; 'Fairway to Table' Visits Chicago's Olympia Fields Country Club

The new GOLFPASS original series, Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy, continues this week with its third culinary adventure – an exploration of Chicago’s Olympia Fields Country Club, one of the crown jewels from golf’s Golden Age.

Hosted by chef and author Michael Ponzio, Fairway to Table showcases culinary programs at the best country clubs across the U.S., while introducing the artists behind the apron who are creating local flavors and fantastic feasts for their members. Ponzio currently serves as the executive chef for the Union League Club of Chicago, following six years in the same role for the world-ranked Platinum golf club, Medinah Country Club. He also is the author of the cookbook, Cibo: Anybody’s Guide to Italian Cooking.

Founded in 1915, Olympia Fields Country Club was the world’s largest private golf club when it was completed in 1925 and has since been held among the most storied clubs in all of golf. With a visit to the Windy City in Tuesday’s new episode, Fairway to Table will discover how Executive Chef John Beck has taken the culinary program at Olympia Fields to new heights. Some of the culinary delights featured throughout the episode include Beck’s short-rib pastrami sandwich – stacked high with meat that has been brined for a full 10 days – and Ponzio’s classic Italian meatball dish.

Viewers also will get a tour of the prestigious clubhouse – including a peek at the largest clubhouse locker room in America – and will hear both chefs recount their award-winning performance as teammates during the prestigious Chef to Chef Conference, hosted by Club + Resort Business magazine.

GOLFPASS IS DESIGNED FOR TODAY'S GOLFER: Fairway to Table is included in a vast library of video content available exclusively as part of a GOLFPASS membership, including originals like The Conor Moore Show, My Daily Routine, Lessons with a Champion Golfer, My Roots, and more.