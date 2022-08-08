FedEx St. Jude odds: Rory McIlroy favored to win playoff opener

As the FedExCup Playoffs begin in Memphis, Rory McIlroy is the pre-tournament favorite to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

McIlroy is listed at +1000 by PointsBet Sportsbook, ahead of reigning FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay (+1400) and recent Open winner Cam Smith (+1500).

TPC Southwind had previously hosted a regular-season event until 2019, when it took over hosting duties for the World Golf Championships event long held at Firestone. Among this year’s playoff-eligible players, only Daniel Berger had won a regular-season title in Memphis, though Berger is not playing this week because of injury.

Justin Thomas is the only player in the field who won a WGC event at TPC Southwind in the past three years. Thomas took the title in 2020, in between wins by now-LIV members Brooks Koepka (2019) and Abraham Ancer (2021).

McIlroy, meanwhile, has been solid at this venue, posting finishes of T-4, T-47 and T-12. He also enters this week in top form, with five top-5s, including a win, in his past eight worldwide starts. He also hasn’t finished outside the top 18 since missing the Valero Texas Open cut in April.

Sunday's winner at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Kim, is listed at +5000. Playing the event as a special temporary member, Kim qualified for the playoffs courtesy of the victory.

Here is a list of notable odds for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational:

+1000: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Patrick Cantlay

+1500: Cam Smith

+1600: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

+1800: Justin Thomas

+2000: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick

+2200: Tony Finau

+2500: Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

+2900: Cameron Young

+3000: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im

+3400: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

+4000: Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

+5000: Corey Conners, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Tom Kim

