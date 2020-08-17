FedExCup Playoffs Begin Thursday, Aug. 20 as season culminates on Golf Channel, NBC

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs begin Thursday with THE NORTHERN TRUST in Massachusetts, the first of three events that will culminate on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 7 – with the final round of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

NBC Sports in total will provide more than 50 hours of linear live tournament coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs across GOLF Channel and NBC, which will be preceded each day by PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold. Justin Thomas is No. 1 in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Rory McIlroy captured the FedExCup and $15 million reward in 2019, joining Tiger Woods as only the second player to win the PGA TOUR’s ultimate prize on multiple occasions.

The top-125 players from the regular-season FedExCup standings are eligible to compete at THE NORTHERN TRUST this week, with the top-70 advancing to the BMW Championship (Aug. 27-30), and ultimately the top-30 moving on to the TOUR Championship (Sept. 4-7). GOLF Channel will carry live coverage of THE NORTHERN TRUST Thursday and Friday from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., along with lead-in coverage on the weekend (preceding coverage on CBS). Live coverage of the final two events will air exclusively on GOLF Channel and NBC, with the BMW Championship being contested at Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago, and the TOUR Championship taking place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

After suspending competition in March due to COVID-19 and then returning to play in June, the PGA TOUR season will culminate on Labor Day with the 36th and ultimate event of the 2019-’20 season. In recognizing its latest FedExCup champion, the PGA TOUR will become one of professional sports’ first leagues to successfully return to competition and crown a season-long champion.

TOURNAMENT PRODUCTION & BROADCAST TEAM: Coverage of THE NORTHERN TRUST will utilize a unified CBS Sports and GOLF Channel linear broadcast production. Beginning at the BMW Championship (and continuing at the TOUR Championship), NBC Sports’ full broadcast team will reconvene for the network’s first on-site PGA TOUR live tournament productions since THE PLAYERS Championship in March:

Event Play-by-Play Lead Analyst Holes On-Course Reporter THE NORTHERN TRUST Terry Gannon Nick Faldo Curt Byrum Arron Oberholser Mark Immelman Todd Lewis BMW Championship Dan Hicks Paul Azinger Curt Byrum Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing, Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts (Essays) TOUR Championship Dan Hicks Terry Gannon Mike Tirico (Host) Paul Azinger Justin Leonard Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts (Essays)

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: Golf Channel’s news programs, Golf Central and Morning Drive, will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage over the next three weeks, with interviews, highlights and analysis. Todd Lewis will report on-site for Golf Central at THE NORTHERN TRUST and TOUR Championship, while George Savaricas will handle reports from the BMW Championship.

Golf Central in-studio pre and post-round coverage will feature analysis from Notah Begay (THE NORTHERN TRUST), Brandel Chamblee (BMW Championship, TOUR Championship) and Mark Rolfing (TOUR Championship).

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs with columns and daily blogs. On-site coverage across the three playoff events will be led by Ryan Lavner (THE NORTHERN TRUST), Will Gray (BMW Championship) and Rex Hoggard (TOUR Championship).

GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the final stretch of the season. GOLF Channel and NBC also will integrate social media content throughout its live tournament telecasts, incorporating social media posts from players and fans. News and tournament action surrounding the FedExCup Playoffs can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via GOLF Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC SPORTS’ FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (ET):