"Feherty" returns Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® returns on Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET for the second half of the series’ ninth season.

David Feherty – a two-time Emmy-nominated host of his self-titled series – will welcome guests from across the entertainment, sports and golf landscape for six new episodes in as many weeks:

July 29 – Kevin Hart

August 5 – Paul Casey

August 12 – Bernhard Langer

August 19 – Xander Schauffele

August 26 – John McEnroe

September 3 – Michael Strahan

“Our next wave of new episodes feature a wonderful mix of guests who know what it feels like to be amongst the elite of their profession,” said Feherty. “Kevin Hart and Bernhard Langer are two beautiful examples of men who made something of themselves the hard way, by rolling up their sleeves on the way to becoming global icons. Michael Strahan and John McEnroe are two dynamic television personalities, who certainly excelled athletically in their heyday as well. It’s not difficult with guests like these to simply get out of the way when in the presence of such charisma and greatness, and let them demonstrate what makes them thrive.”

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.