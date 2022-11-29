Men and women, amateurs and professionals, and all-abilities players will play alongside one another at this week's ISPS Handa Australian Open in the Melbourne Sandbelt.

For the first time, Australia's national open events for men and women will be held in conjunction, along with the All Abilities Championship (AAAC) that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to play competitive golf.

Prize money for the men's and women's opens is equal at $1.7 million AUD for each event, with the winner's share totaling approximately $270,000 apiece.

Here's how the tournament works and who is competing.

Field size:

The field is comprised of 288 players, including 108 women and 156 men. The All Abilities Championship features a 12-person mixed field.

What is the format?

The women's and men's championships will be played at the same time across Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club over 72 holes of standard stroke play. All rounds will be played in alternating men's and women's groups, with all participants playing one round at each course before playing Rounds 3 and 4 at Victoria, exclusively.

The AAAC will be played at Victoria and integrated with the ISPS Handa Australian Open field from Friday to Sunday with no cut.

Is there a cut?

Yes, to accommodate the dual fields, there will be a 36-hole cut (top 60 professionals and ties plus amateurs) and 54-hole cut (top 30 players and ties — professionals and amateurs inclusive).

Professionals that make the 36-hole cut but miss the 54-hole cut will be paid official money according to their finishing position at the completion of the third round.

What's the playoff format?

In the event of a tie for first place, a sudden-death playoff will take place on Victoria's 18th hole (continuous).

How to watch?

The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel and streamed on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com at the following times (all eastern):

Wednesday, November 30: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Thursday, December 1: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Friday, December 2: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday, December 3: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Who is competing?

Headlining the men's field is the 150th Open champion Cameron Smith. The World No. 2 is looking to continue an already successful homecoming and build on his Fortinet Australian PGA Championship win from last weekend. Joining him are Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.

The women's field will see the return of seven-time major champion Karrie Web. The semi-retired player is the only person in history to have won at both Victoria and Kingston Heath. She won her first senior title at the Senior LPGA Championship in July. Joining her are fellow major champs Hannah Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee.