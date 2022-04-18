The PGA Tour competes in its lone, official team event at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's how the tournament at TPC Louisiana works and who is competing.
Field size?
The are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams.
How are the teams determined?
The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.
What is the format?
The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.
Is there a cut?
Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.
What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?
The team will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).
What do the winners receive?
Both men will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship and invitational events, as well as next year's Tournament of Champions and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.
Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings ($1,199,350 for each player) and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner).
Who is competing?
Here's the list of teams:
- Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland
- Jason Day and Jason Scrivener
- Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
- Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood
- Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer
- Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter
- Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III
- Max Homa and Talor Gooch
- Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen and Stephan Jaeger
- Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
- Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie
- Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo
- Lucas Herbert and Arjun Atwal
- Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor
- Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon
- Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
- Sung Kang and John Huh
- Patton Kizzire and J.T. Poston
- Martin Laird and Robert MacIntyre
- Adam Long and Bo Hoag
- Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power
- Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
- Chad Ramey and Joshua Creel
- Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg
- Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
- Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
- Martin Trainer and Jim Knous
- Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
- Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
- Bill Haas and Jay Haas
- Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
- Rafa Cabrera Bello and Emiliano Grillo
- Tommy Gainey and Robert Garrigus
- Sam Horsfield and Matt Wallace
- Scott Piercy and Sean O'Hair
- Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
- Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
- Cameron Tringale and Wyndham Clark
- Charl Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Higgs and Austin Smotherman
- Doug Ghim and Matthias Schwab
- Brandon Hagy and Cameron Percy
- Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
- Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
- Hank Lebioda and Chase Seiffert
- Denny McCarthy and Ben Kohles
- Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson
- James Hahn and Kevin Chappell
- Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore
- Kyle Stanley and Camilo Villegas
- Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Will Zalatoris and Davis Riley
- Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
- Seung-Yul Noh and Michael Kim
- Sahith Theegala and Beau Hossler
- Alex Smalley and Hayden Buckley
- Lee Hodges and Vince Whaley
- Patrick Rodgers and Brandon Wu
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- Max McGreevy and Andrew Novak
- Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan
- Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy
- Seth Reeves and Jared Wolfe
- Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
- Austin Cook and Jason Dufner
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Scott Gutschewski and D.A. Points
- Michael Gligic and Ryan Armour
- Dawie van der Walt and Brett Drewitt
- Bo Van Pelt and Ben Martin