Field Announced For 2020 East Lake Cup Collegiate Match Play Championship

With the conclusion of the 2020 NCAA Golf Championships originally scheduled for this week, traditionally the semifinal teams from both the women’s and men’s golf championships would have been extended invitations to compete in the East Lake Cup presented by ZipRecruiter and Uber collegiate match play championship in the fall.

As a result of the 2020 NCAA Golf Championships being canceled, GOLF Channel announced that the East Lake Cup, taking place Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 26-28 at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, will feature the top-four ranked women’s and men’s golf programs as of the final Golfstat rankings published on March 19.

East Lake Cup Field

Women: Wake Forest (1), Texas (2), Arizona State (3), University of Southern California (4).

Men: Pepperdine (1), Oklahoma (2), Texas Tech (3), Texas (4).

The East Lake Cup tournament format is modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, consisting of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and to determine seeding for the following two days of match play. GOLF Channel will air live coverage of all three days of the competition.

The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup is one of the largest contributors to the East Lake Foundation, having raised more than $1.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since the tournament’s inception in 2015.

