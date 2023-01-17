Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event

The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Here’s everything you need to know as Danielle Kang looks to defend her title this week at the Tournament of Champions:

FIELD

29 of the world’s best will tee it up alongside their celebrity counterparts in Florida, but the professionals and amateurs will be playing much different tournaments.

The LPGA stars, led by world No. 2 Nelly Korda, will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play event with no cut.

Fifty-three celebrities – featuring names such as Annika Sorenstam, Larry Fitzgerald, Vince Carter and defending champ Derek Lowe – will play 72 holes under modified Stableford scoring with no cut.

Here is the full list of LPGA players teeing it up this week:

Marina Alex

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Andrea Lee

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Paula Reto

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Maja Stark

Patty Tavatanakit

MODIFIED STABLEFORD SCORING

With the celebrities using the modified Stableford scoring system, here’s a quick refresher of that format:

Double bogey – 0 points

Bogey – 1 point

Par – 2 points

Birdie – 3 points

Eagle – 5 points

Hole-in-One – 8 points

Albatross – 10 points

The player with the most points at the conclusion of the tournament will be the champion.

LPGA & CELEBRITY PURSES

The limited-field event features a $1.5 million purse for the LPGA players, with the winner earning $225,000.

The celebrity and amateur purse is $500,000, with the winner earning $100,000.

THE COURSE

Lake Nona Golf Club will play host to this week’s event, and it’s a club with a lot of history in women’s professional golf. The par-72 layout measuring just more than 6,600 yards was the site of the inaugural Solheim Cup in 1990, when the United States defeated Europe 11½ to 4½. The classic Tom Fazio design features four par 5s and four par 3s and is home to 16 LPGA and Ladies’ European Tour players.