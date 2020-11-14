The final round of the 84th Masters will begin and end earlier than normal, because of less available daylight in November and CBS Sports' TV schedule.

Augusta National officials will implement split tees and threesomes for the fourth consecutive round. Here's a look at the full-field tee times for Sunday in the men's final major of the year.

OFF NO. 1

7:50 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood

8:01 a.m.: Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

8:23 a.m.: C. T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

8:34 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

8:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na

8:56 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

9:07 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

9:18 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas

9:29 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

OFF NO. 10

7:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor

8:01 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

8:12 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson

8:23 a.m.: a-Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Mike Weir

8:34 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

8:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

8:56 a.m.: Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:07 a.m.: Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

9:18 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello

9:29 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger