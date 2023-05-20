The final round of the 105th PGA Championship is Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club. Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the conclusion to the men's second major of the season (all times ET):
7:50 a.m. – Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard
8 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa
8:10 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore
8:20 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson
8:30 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges
8:40 a.m. – Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson
8:50 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace
9 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal
9:10 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Tony Finau
9:20 a.m. – Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul
9:30 a.m. – Max Homa, J.T. Poston
9:40 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence
9:50 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy
10:10 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
10:20 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Nicolai Højgaard
10:30 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert
10:40 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm
10:50 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
11 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira
11:10 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
11:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie
11:30 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters
11:40 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith
12:00 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley
12:10 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk
12:20 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith
12:30 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka
12:40 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
12:50 p.m. – Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
1 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox
1:10 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed
1:20 p.m. – Eric Cole, Shane Lowry
1:30 p.m. – StephanJaeger, Victor Perez
1:50 p.m. – Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood
2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Michael Block
2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler
2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau
2:30 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland