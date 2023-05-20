The final round of the 105th PGA Championship is Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club. Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the conclusion to the men's second major of the season (all times ET):

7:50 a.m. – Ben Taylor, Mark Hubbard

8 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Kazuki Higa

8:10 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Taylor Moore

8:20 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson

8:30 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. – Sihwan Kim, Zach Johnson

8:50 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace

9 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal

9:10 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Tony Finau

9:20 a.m. – Callum Tarren, Yannik Paul

9:30 a.m. – Max Homa, J.T. Poston

9:40 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Thriston Lawrence

9:50 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Nicolai Højgaard

10:30 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm

10:50 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira

11:10 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

11:20 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Chez Reavie

11:30 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Thomas Pieters

11:40 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith

12:00 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Hayden Buckley

12:10 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Chris Kirk

12:20 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Sepp Straka

12:40 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 p.m. – Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

1 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Fox

1:10 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Patrick Reed

1:20 p.m. – Eric Cole, Shane Lowry

1:30 p.m. – StephanJaeger, Victor Perez

1:50 p.m. – Justin Suh, Tommy Fleetwood

2 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Michael Block

2:10 p.m. – Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland