Final-round tee times moved up at Workday to avoid potential severe weather

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials at the Workday Charity Open moved up tee times for Sunday’s final round and will send players out in threesomes off the first and 10th tees in an attempt to avoid another weather delay.

Friday’s second round had to be completed early Saturday after lightning forced a play stoppage Friday.

There is a 60 percent chance of morning showers at Muirfield Village and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

Sunday’s first tee time is 7 a.m. (ET) and the day’s final group, which includes leader Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, will tee off No. 1 at 9:01 a.m.

