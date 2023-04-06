First Masters 'walk-and-talk' features Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For a place as steeped in tradition as Augusta National, Thursday’s opening round of the Masters was groundbreaking.

For the first time in a major championship, two players – Rory McIlroy and Max Homa – were interviewed during their rounds. Although the PGA Tour began in-round interviews earlier this year on the West Coast, the walk-and-talks on Thursday were still illuminating.

“If Augusta National wants to do something for the Masters,” Homa said.

McIlroy said he was approached by the club last week about the possibility of the walk-and-talk and thought it was a good idea after his in-round interview during a match at last month’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Northern Irishman’s in-round interview covered the ninth hole, which he parred.

“I think Augusta have a great balance of blending that history and that tradition but also making sure we're keeping up with the times,” McIlroy said.

Homa helped the Tour develop its in-round interview strategy and was the first to participate in a walk-and-talk earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open. His interview at Augusta National came on the 14th hole and he also made par.

“I think that term grow the game gets thrown around a lot. At times we don't know what it means, but it does feel like that's a good way to maybe gain some perspective for the fans to enjoy golf a little bit easier,” Homa said.

McIlroy was asked if there was anyone he wanted to see do an in-round interview and he predictably said Tiger Woods. When asked the odds of that happening, he laughed, “Zero.”