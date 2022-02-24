In April, for the first time in history, the LPGA will be in the Los Angeles area for consecutive weeks.

The JTBC LA Open will head to Wilshire Country Club for the fourth straight year, on April 21-24, followed by the inaugural JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club, on April 28 – May 1. Both tournaments will feature fields of 144 of the world’s best female golfers who will compete for purses of $1.5 million each.

Tournament officials announced the “LA LPGA Dual Ticket” – a weekly grounds pass that provides admission to both tournaments, which will be the first-ever time that fans will have the opportunity to purchase one pass for back-to-back LPGA events. The LA Open will welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. Tickets can be purchased on the tournament's websites.

In addition, all service personnel, including military (active, retired, reserve and veteran), fire, police, and EMS and their immediate families can receive up to four complimentary tickets to both events.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in Los Angeles with back-to-back events in the area for the first time, adding to the tour’s already prominent presence in Southern California,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “We want to thank our friends and longtime partners at JTBC for providing us the opportunity to bring the stars of the women’s game to the heart of Los Angeles, one of the largest broadcast markets in the world.”