Right before Talor Gooch took his first tee shot of 2022 – and first since notching his maiden PGA Tour at the RSM Classic – he dodged a bullet (well, a traveling golf ball, but close enough) by inches.

A wayward shot from someone else in Round 1 of the Sony Open nearly nailed the FedExCup points leader in the you-know-where. However, it miraculously went directly through his legs. Gooch, like the rest of us, couldn't believe what happened.

"Did that go right in between my legs?" he asked, walking out of his shot stance in shock.

Gooch, however, took advantage of avoiding disaster and shot 3-under 67. He finished the day at T-39.