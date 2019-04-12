AUGUSTA, Ga. – The weather should cooperate for at least another day at the Masters.

Friday’s forecast calls for a few early showers but then a mix of sun and clouds and only a 30-percent chance of a pop-up thunderstorm as the temperatures creep into the mid-80s. The wind should be lighter than in Thursday’s opening round, with only a steady 7 to 14 mph breeze, but the weekend could bring some interesting weather as a strong cold front approaches the Augusta area.

On Saturday, there’s a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms and a high of 84 degrees.

The forecast for the final round appears bleak, however: There’s a 70-percent chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with winds gusting to 25-30 mph by the late afternoon. The final group Sunday typically tees off at 2:45 p.m. ET.