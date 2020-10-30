Former Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte to receive PGA of America honorary membership

Former Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte will receive an honorary membership in the PGA of America, making him the first journalist and just the 12th person ever to earn such a distinction.

Rosaforte, 65, who retired last year after a distinguished career covering the game for Golf World/Golf Digest and Golf Channel, was recognized during the PGA’s annual meeting on Thursday.

“Tim Rosaforte’s passion for getting to the heart of a story matched his admiration for the PGA professional,” said outgoing PGA president Suzy Whaley. “His career journey was one of love and devotion to this great game. Tim earned the title ‘Mr. Insider’ for his attention to detail and dogged pursuit of the facts that often resulted in his ‘scooping’ his peers. He also earned a rightful place among the PGA family for the care he put into his work about our members. It is with great pride that we welcome him as an honorary member of the PGA of America.”

Rosaforte received the 2014 PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. He has written five books and won more than 40 writing awards. He has covered nearly 150 major championships and 17 Ryder Cups.

Rosaforte joins a distinguished list of individuals who have been elected to receive PGA honorary membership, including former Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush. Rosaforte, who is battling early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, is the first recipient of the honor since Joe Louis Barrow Sr. in 2009.