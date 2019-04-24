Former MLB player sets new speed-golf record: 420 holes in 24 hours

If pace of play is an issue in golf, someone forgot to tell Eric Byrnes.

The former Major League Baseball player turned endurance athlete set a new speed golf world record earlier this week, playing 420 holes of golf in a 24-hour span at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links in California.

The 43-year-old, who spent more than a decade in the MLB with five different teams, played from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday, using a glow-in-the-dark ball overnight to shatter the old 24-hour record of 401 holes set in 1971.

7am Mon to 7am Tues we were able to play 420 holes @HalfMoonBayGolf to set a new official @GWR by surpassing the old mark set 47 years ago by Australian Ian Colston who played 401 holes... GRATEFUL for the incredible @LTPFoundation & @HighfiveHQ @jmanuele support 👊#LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/gILkm5PgeU — Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 24, 2019

Former MLB player @byrnes22 (on left) just golfed 420 holes in 24 hours! @GWR pic.twitter.com/Se3udwSvd5 — Mike Marcotte (@mike_marcotte) April 23, 2019

How do you attempt the Guinness World Records record for most golf holes played in 24 hours at 2am? With glow in the dark golf ball. @GWR @byrnes22 pic.twitter.com/7yrGGt31Uc — Mike Marcotte (@mike_marcotte) April 23, 2019

Byrnes, who was officially recognized by the “Guinness Book of World Records,” accomplished the incredible feat to raise awareness for his "Let Them Play Foundation," which is dedicated to fighting inactivity plaguing today's kids.