Former MLB player sets new speed-golf record: 420 holes in 24 hours

By
Getty Images

If pace of play is an issue in golf, someone forgot to tell Eric Byrnes.

The former Major League Baseball player turned endurance athlete set a new speed golf world record earlier this week, playing 420 holes of golf in a 24-hour span at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links in California.

The 43-year-old, who spent more than a decade in the MLB with five different teams, played from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday, using a glow-in-the-dark ball overnight to shatter the old 24-hour record of 401 holes set in 1971.

Byrnes, who was officially recognized by the “Guinness Book of World Records,” accomplished the incredible feat to raise awareness for his "Let Them Play Foundation," which is dedicated to fighting inactivity plaguing today's kids.

Trending Content

More articles like this