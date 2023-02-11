Former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin two back in women's Vic Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia – Former No. 1 Jiyai Shin shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to trail third-round leader Cassie Porter by two strokes going into the final round of the Vic Open.

Porter concluded an otherwise mediocre round with an eagle on the 18th to finish with an even-par 72 and a three-round total of 15-under 202. Porter also eagled the 18th on Friday when she shot a course-record 64 to take a five-shot lead into the third round.

Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand, who was tied with Porter after the first round, is level with Shin and also two behind after a 69. American Emma Talley shot 71 and was in fourth place, five strokes off the lead.

The women’s and men’s Vic Opens are being played concurrently on a 36-hole layout at 13th Beach Golf Links at Barwon Heads, near Geelong in Australia’s Victoria state.

Shin is an 11-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time champion of The Women's Open.

Australian veteran Karrie Webb shot a 73 Saturday and was 12 strokes behind Porter.

New Zealander Michael Hendry shot 69 Saturday and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the men’s tournament. He has a 21-under total of 195.