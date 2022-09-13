Fortinet Championship betting odds: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa favored

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season gets underway this week at the Fortinet Championship, and a couple of familiar names top the betting odds in Napa.

Hideki Matsuyama and defending champ Max Homa are the co-favorites at +1600. The two will battle it out as individuals this week before teeing it up next week at Quail Hollow in the Presidents Cup.

Two more members of the International squad follow Matsuyama and Homa in the odds this week, with Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith coming in at +1800 and +2500, respectively.

Maverick McNealy, who finished runner-up and just a shot back of Homa last year, is also listed at +2500.

Rickie Fowler, who recently made news for a coaching change – switching from John Tillery back to Butch Harmon – is listed at +10000.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s Fortinet Championship:

+1600: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

+1800: Corey Conners

+2500: Maverick McNealy, Taylor Pendrith

+2800: Sahith Theegala

+3000: Cameron Davis

+3500: Brendan Steele, Davis Riley

+4000: Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge

+4500: Taylor Montgomery

+5000: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Wyndham Clark

+10000: Rickie Fowler

