Four-way tie for lead in DP World Tour's Made in Himmerland

FARSO, Denmark — Ross McGowan slipped into a four-way tie for the lead at the DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand after the third round on Saturday.

McGowan led the first two rounds on his own, but four birdies and two bogeys gave him a 2-under-par 69 and 17 under total.

Fellow Englishman Oliver Wilson was at 19 under after 16 holes until consecutive bogeys dropped him into a share of the lead.

A 65 was also posted by another Englishman, Matthew Southgate, who eagled his first hole and birdied the last to join the leaders.

Francesco Laporta of Italy was there with them when he closed with three birdies in his last five holes for a 68.

One shot behind the leaders was Matthew Jordan after carding 62.

