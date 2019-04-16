HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – One of the best fields in years at the RBC Heritage will predictably feature some of the event’s most anticipated groupings for the first two days of play.

Former champions Brandt Snedeker (2011) and Graeme McDowell (2013) will head out early on Day 1 with world No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood at 8 a.m. (ET) off the 10th tee.

That group will be followed by Francesco Molinari, who led last week’s Masters into the back nine on Sunday before finishing tied for fifth. He will be grouped with Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth at 8:10 a.m.

The afternoon wave will be led by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, who finished runner-up last week at the Masters to Tiger Woods, and Kevin Kisner. The group tees off the first tee at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday,

This year’s field includes four of the top 10 players in the World Ranking and eight of the top 20. By comparison, last year’s field included three players from the top 10 and six from the top 20.