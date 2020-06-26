'Full beg right now': Justin Thomas turtles after near-ace at Travelers

For a guy who's already recorded three aces in his PGA Tour career, Justin Thomas really wanted this one badly.

Playing the par-3 fifth, his 14th hole of the day, on Friday at TPC River Highlands, Thomas watched as his tee ball from 229 yards landed left of the pin, kicked right and started tracking:

Unfortunately, he would go on to miss his 6-footer for birdie, turning a potential one into a disappointing three.

Thomas' prior holes-in-one on Tour came at the 2019 Masters, 2017 WGC-Mexico, and 2015 Greenbrier.

