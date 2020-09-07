Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Dustin Johnson to No. 150

Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title. Part of that victorious haul was a huge chunk of bonus money. The bonus pool was $60 million, with the champ getting 25% of that.
Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.
1. Dustin Johnson: $15,000,000
T2. Justin Thomas: $4,500,000
T2. Xander Schauffele: $4,500,000
4. Jon Rahm: $3,000,000
5. Scottie Scheffler: $2,500,000
6. Collin Morikawa: $1,900,000
7. Tyrrell Hatton: $1,300,000
T8. Patrick Reed: $960,000
T8. Rory McIlroy: $960,000
T8. Sebastian Munoz: $960,000
11. Sungjae Im: $750,000
T12. Harris English: $682,500
T12. Webb Simpson: $682,500
14. Mackenzie Hughes: $620,000
T15. Daniel Berger: $582,500
T15. Hideki Matsuyama: $582,500
17. Tony Finau: $550,000
T18. Abraham Ancer: $527,500
T18. Lanto Griffin: $527,500
T20. Brendon Todd: $497,500
T20. Viktor Hovland: $497,500
22. Bryson DeChambeau: $478,000
23. Kevin Kisner: $466,000
T24. Cameron Champ: $445,333
T24. Cameron Smith: $445,333
T24. Ryan Palmer: $445,333
T27. Joaquin Niemann: $420,000
T27. Kevin Na: $420,000
29. Marc Leishman: $405,000
30. Billy Horschel: $395,000
31. Adam Long: $200,000
32. Kevin Streelman: $195,000
33. Byeong Hun An: $190,000
34. Patrick Cantlay: $186,000
35. Matthew Wolff: $183,000
36. Matthew Fitzpatrick: $181,000
37. Brian Harman: $179,000
38. Joel Dahmen: $177,000
39. Richy Werenski: $175,000
40. Tyler Duncan: $173,000
41. Adam Scott: $171,000
42. Jason Kokrak: $169,000
43. Gary Woodland: $168,000
44. Mark Hubbard: $167,000
45. Danny Lee: $166,000
46. Bubba Watson: $165,000
47. Brendan Steele: $164,000
48. Nick Taylor: $163,000
49. Paul Casey: $162,000
50. Tom Hoge: $161,000
51. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000
52. Alex Noren: $159,000
53. Corey Conners: $158,000
54. Adam Hadwin: $157,000
55. Harry Higgs: $156,000
56. Russell Henley: $155,000
57. Jason Day: $154,000
58. Dylan Frittelli: $153,000
59. Michael Thompson: $152,000
60. Talor Gooch: $151,000
61. Andrew Landry: $150,000
62. Matt Kuchar: $150,000
63. Tiger Woods: $150,000
64. Jim Herman: $150,000
65. Louis Oosthuizen: $150,000
66. Robby Shelton: $140,000
67. J.T. Poston: $140,000
68. Maverick McNealy: $140,000
69. Charles Howell III: $140,000
70. Max Homa: $140,000
71. Doc Redman: $110,000
72. Sung Kang: $110,000
73. Denny McCarthy: $110,000
74. Troy Merritt: $110,000
75. Phil Mickelson: $110,000
76. Henrik Norlander: $110,000
77. Charley Hoffman: $110,000
78. Xinjun Zhang: $110,000
79. Sepp Straka: $110,000
80. Harold Varner III: $110,000
81. Si Woo Kim: $110,000
82. Cameron Tringale: $110,000
83. Bud Cauley: $110,000
84. Cameron Davis: $110,000
85. Vaughn Taylor: $110,000
86. Patrick Rodgers: $105,000
87. Brian Stuard: $105,000
88. Ian Poulter: $105,000
89. Chez Reavie: $105,000
90. Pat Perez: $105,000
91. Justin Rose: $105,000
92. Tommy Fleetwood: $105,000
93. Emiliano Grillo: $105,000
94. Rickie Fowler: $105,000
95. Matt Jones: $105,000
96. Nate Lashley: $105,000
97. Kyoung-Hoon Lee: $105,000
98. Scott Harrington: $105,000
99. Keegan Bradley: $105,000
100. Matthew NeSmith: $105,000
101. Ryan Armour: $101,000
102. Scott Piercy: $101,000
103. Ryan Moore: $101,000
104. Brooks Koepka: $101,000
105. Zach Johnson: $101,000
106. Brandt Snedeker: $101,000
107. Jordan Spieth: $101,000
108. Sam Ryder: $101,000
109. Adam Schenk: $101,000
110. Wyndham Clark: $101,000
111. Sam Burns: $101,000
112. Keith Mitchell: $101,000
113. Zac Blair: $101,000
114. Scott Brown: $101,000
115. Brian Gay: $101,000
116. Beau Hossler: $101,000
117. Graeme McDowell: $101,000
118. Lucas Glover: $101,000
119. Luke List: $101,000
120. Scott Stallings: $101,000
121. Brice Garnett: $101,000
122. Rory Sabbatini: $101,000
123. Shane Lowry: $101,000
124. Tom Lewis: $101,000
125. Bo Hoag: $101,000
126. Fabian Gomez: $70,000
127. Russell Knox: $70,000
128. Charl Schwartzel: $70,000
129. Rafa Cabrera Bello: $70,000
130. Bronson Burgoon: $70,000
131. Chase Seiffert: $70,000
132. Nick Watney: $70,000
133. Kyle Stanley: $70,000
134. Matt Wallace: $70,000
135. Sergio Garcia: $70,000
136. Chesson Hadley: $70,000
137. Peter Malnati: $70,000
138. Rob Oppenheim: $70,000
139. Jhonattan Vegas: $70,000
140. Hank Lebioda: $70,000
141. Joseph Bramlett: $70,000
142. Josh Teater: $70,000
143. Cameron Percy: $70,000
144. Stewart Cink: $70,000
145. Robert Streb: $70,000
146. Danny Willett: $70,000
147. Andrew Putnam: $70,000
148. J.B. Holmes: $70,000
149. Tim Wilkinson: $70,000
150. Aaron Wise: $70,000