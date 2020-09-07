Full FedExCup bonus payout, from Dustin Johnson to No. 150

Dustin Johnson won the Tour Championship and with it, the FedExCup title. Part of that victorious haul was a huge chunk of bonus money. The bonus pool was $60 million, with the champ getting 25% of that.

Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club and where those who didn't make the trip stood in the points standings prior to this week's finale.

1. Dustin Johnson: $15,000,000

T2. Justin Thomas: $4,500,000

T2. Xander Schauffele: $4,500,000

4. Jon Rahm: $3,000,000

5. Scottie Scheffler: $2,500,000

6. Collin Morikawa: $1,900,000

7. Tyrrell Hatton: $1,300,000

T8. Patrick Reed: $960,000

T8. Rory McIlroy: $960,000

T8. Sebastian Munoz: $960,000

11. Sungjae Im: $750,000

T12. Harris English: $682,500

T12. Webb Simpson: $682,500

14. Mackenzie Hughes: $620,000

T15. Daniel Berger: $582,500

T15. Hideki Matsuyama: $582,500

17. Tony Finau: $550,000

T18. Abraham Ancer: $527,500

T18. Lanto Griffin: $527,500

T20. Brendon Todd: $497,500

T20. Viktor Hovland: $497,500

22. Bryson DeChambeau: $478,000

23. Kevin Kisner: $466,000

T24. Cameron Champ: $445,333

T24. Cameron Smith: $445,333

T24. Ryan Palmer: $445,333

T27. Joaquin Niemann: $420,000

T27. Kevin Na: $420,000

29. Marc Leishman: $405,000

30. Billy Horschel: $395,000

31. Adam Long: $200,000

32. Kevin Streelman: $195,000

33. Byeong Hun An: $190,000

34. Patrick Cantlay: $186,000

35. Matthew Wolff: $183,000

36. Matthew Fitzpatrick: $181,000

37. Brian Harman: $179,000

38. Joel Dahmen: $177,000

39. Richy Werenski: $175,000

40. Tyler Duncan: $173,000

41. Adam Scott: $171,000

42. Jason Kokrak: $169,000

43. Gary Woodland: $168,000

44. Mark Hubbard: $167,000

45. Danny Lee: $166,000

46. Bubba Watson: $165,000

47. Brendan Steele: $164,000

48. Nick Taylor: $163,000

49. Paul Casey: $162,000

50. Tom Hoge: $161,000

51. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000

52. Alex Noren: $159,000

53. Corey Conners: $158,000

54. Adam Hadwin: $157,000

55. Harry Higgs: $156,000

56. Russell Henley: $155,000

57. Jason Day: $154,000

58. Dylan Frittelli: $153,000

59. Michael Thompson: $152,000

60. Talor Gooch: $151,000

61. Andrew Landry: $150,000

62. Matt Kuchar: $150,000

63. Tiger Woods: $150,000

64. Jim Herman: $150,000

65. Louis Oosthuizen: $150,000

66. Robby Shelton: $140,000

67. J.T. Poston: $140,000

68. Maverick McNealy: $140,000

69. Charles Howell III: $140,000

70. Max Homa: $140,000

71. Doc Redman: $110,000

72. Sung Kang: $110,000

73. Denny McCarthy: $110,000

74. Troy Merritt: $110,000

75. Phil Mickelson: $110,000

76. Henrik Norlander: $110,000

77. Charley Hoffman: $110,000

78. Xinjun Zhang: $110,000

79. Sepp Straka: $110,000

80. Harold Varner III: $110,000

81. Si Woo Kim: $110,000

82. Cameron Tringale: $110,000

83. Bud Cauley: $110,000

84. Cameron Davis: $110,000

85. Vaughn Taylor: $110,000

86. Patrick Rodgers: $105,000

87. Brian Stuard: $105,000

88. Ian Poulter: $105,000

89. Chez Reavie: $105,000

90. Pat Perez: $105,000

91. Justin Rose: $105,000

92. Tommy Fleetwood: $105,000

93. Emiliano Grillo: $105,000

94. Rickie Fowler: $105,000

95. Matt Jones: $105,000

96. Nate Lashley: $105,000

97. Kyoung-Hoon Lee: $105,000

98. Scott Harrington: $105,000

99. Keegan Bradley: $105,000

100. Matthew NeSmith: $105,000

101. Ryan Armour: $101,000

102. Scott Piercy: $101,000

103. Ryan Moore: $101,000

104. Brooks Koepka: $101,000

105. Zach Johnson: $101,000

106. Brandt Snedeker: $101,000

107. Jordan Spieth: $101,000

108. Sam Ryder: $101,000

109. Adam Schenk: $101,000

110. Wyndham Clark: $101,000

111. Sam Burns: $101,000

112. Keith Mitchell: $101,000

113. Zac Blair: $101,000

114. Scott Brown: $101,000

115. Brian Gay: $101,000

116. Beau Hossler: $101,000

117. Graeme McDowell: $101,000

118. Lucas Glover: $101,000

119. Luke List: $101,000

120. Scott Stallings: $101,000

121. Brice Garnett: $101,000

122. Rory Sabbatini: $101,000

123. Shane Lowry: $101,000

124. Tom Lewis: $101,000

125. Bo Hoag: $101,000

126. Fabian Gomez: $70,000

127. Russell Knox: $70,000

128. Charl Schwartzel: $70,000

129. Rafa Cabrera Bello: $70,000

130. Bronson Burgoon: $70,000

131. Chase Seiffert: $70,000

132. Nick Watney: $70,000

133. Kyle Stanley: $70,000

134. Matt Wallace: $70,000

135. Sergio Garcia: $70,000

136. Chesson Hadley: $70,000

137. Peter Malnati: $70,000

138. Rob Oppenheim: $70,000

139. Jhonattan Vegas: $70,000

140. Hank Lebioda: $70,000

141. Joseph Bramlett: $70,000

142. Josh Teater: $70,000

143. Cameron Percy: $70,000

144. Stewart Cink: $70,000

145. Robert Streb: $70,000

146. Danny Willett: $70,000

147. Andrew Putnam: $70,000

148. J.B. Holmes: $70,000

149. Tim Wilkinson: $70,000

150. Aaron Wise: $70,000