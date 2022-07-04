Full field, scoring format for American Century Championship: Curry, Mahomes, Allen, Jonas lead the way

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Travis Kelce headline a stacked field of sports and entertainment stars set to compete at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, July 6-10.

The football players will join the likes of Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Charles Barkley, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, country music star Jake Owen, and more for the celebrity golf tournament.

This will be Jonas' inaugural appearance at the American Century Championship.

Recent NBA champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry is playing again this week at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, doing so with brother Seth and dad Dell.

The field of more than 80 players (list below) features 13 Hall of Famers,, 17 Most Valuable Player award winners, multiple Cy Young awards, and Emmy and Grammy winners.

The 54-hole tournament is played under modified-Stableford rules with a purse of $600,000 ($125,000 to the winner). Scoring is as follows: 10 points (albatross); 8 points (hole-in-one); 6 points (eagle); 3 points (birdie); 1 point (par); 0 points (bogey); -2 points (double bogey or worse).

The American Century Championship will be televised Friday, July 8 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

The full field for the 2022 American Century Championship.