Full final-round tee times for Sunday at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s a European affair at the top of the leaderboard at The Players Championship, headed by 54-hole leader Jon Rahm.

Rahm fired an 8-under 64 in the third round, and at 15 under he holds a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. Fleetwood will join Rahm in Sunday’s final pairing at 1:35 p.m. ET, while McIlroy has a spot in the penultimate group at 1:25 p.m. alongside Jason Day.

After an even-par 72 in the third round, Tiger Woods is tied for 43rd and 12 shots behind Rahm. He’ll begin the final round at 9:45 a.m. with England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Seven players were eliminated by Saturday’s 54-hole cut, leaving 73 to tee it up Sunday. Here’s a look at the full list of pairings for what is expected to be a wet and chilly final round on the Stadium Course (all times ET):

7:50 a.m.: Scott Langley

7:55 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, C.T. Pan

8:04 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka

8:13 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Bud Cauley

8:22 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Jason Kokrak

8:31 a.m.: Branden Grace, Cameron Smith

8:40 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Charles Howell III

8:49 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry

8:58 a.m.: Martin Trainer, Seamus Power

9:07 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

9:16 a.m.: Sung Kang, Kelly Kraft

9:25 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia

9:35 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett

9:45 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:55 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy

10:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

10:15 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Luke List

10:25 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Matt Wallace

10:35 a.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell

10:45 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox

10:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

11:05 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brian Gay

11:15 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Byeong-Hun An

11:25 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Lucas Bjerregaard

11:35 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Ryan Moore

11:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Corey Conners

11:55 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama

12:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

12:15 p.m.: Justin Rose, Eddie Pepperell

12:25 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Jhonattan Vegas

12:35 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

12:45 p.m.: Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen

12:55 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman

1:05 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley

1:15 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans

1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

1:35 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood