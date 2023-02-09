The USGA announced on Thursday four additional exemption categories to the U.S. Open, beginning with this year’s championship at Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), June 15-18 in California.

These were the four additions:

2023 Latin America Amateur champion (must be an amateur)

2023 NCAA Division I men’s individual champion (must be an amateur)

2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader (using points earned on KFT Regular Season and points earned in KFT Tour Finals)

The top 5 players in 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, not otherwise exempt

The USGA also announced an extra exemption for the U.S. Women’s Open, July 6-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links:

The 2023 NCAA Division I women’s individual champion (must be an amateur)

The women’s NCAA championships will take place May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The men’s championship will be held the following week at the same location.

University of Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira won the Latin America Am in January. Justin Suh was the 2022 KFT season points leader. They have both earned spots at LACC.

Here’s a look at the full list of exemption categories from local and final qualifying:

F-1. Winners of the U.S. Open Championship the last 10 years (2013-22)

F-2. From the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, the 10 lowest scorers and anyone tying for 10th place

F-3. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship

F-4. Winner of the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship

F-5. Winners of the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and the 2022 U.S. Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur)

F-6. Winners of the Masters Tournament (2019-2023)

F-7. Winners of the PGA Championship (2018-2023)

F-8. Winners of The Open Championship, conducted by The R&A (2018-2022)

F-9. Winners of The Players Championship (2021-2023)

F-10. Winner of the 2022 European Tour BMW PGA Championship

*F-11. Those players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2022 Tour Championship

F-12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedExCup, from the conclusion of the 2022 U.S. Open (June 16-19) to the initiation of the 2023 U.S. Open

*F-13. The top five players in the 2022-23 FedExCup standings as of May 22, 2023, who are not otherwise exempt

*F-14. The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

**F-15. The top two players from the final 2022 DP World Tour Rankings who are not otherwise exempt as of May 22, 2023

**F-16. The top player on the 2023 Race to Dubai Rankings as of May 22, 2023, who is not otherwise exempt

**F-17. The top two finishers from the 2023 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series, who are not otherwise exempt

F-18. Winner of the 2022 Amateur Championship, conducted by The R&A (must be an amateur)

F-19. Winner of the 2022 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking) (must be an amateur)

F-20. Winner of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (must be an amateur)

F-21. Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (must be an amateur)

F-22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of May 22, 2023

F-23. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 point leaders and ties as of June 12, 2023 (if not previously exempt)

F-24. Special exemptions selected by the USGA

*For Exemptions F-11, F-13 and F-14, players must be considered eligible per PGA Tour regulations at the time the exemption is determined to qualify for the exemption.

**For Exemptions F-15, F-16 and F-17, players must be in DP World Tour membership at the time the exemption is determined to qualify for the exemption.