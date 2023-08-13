×

Full list of the 50 players who qualified for the BMW Championship

Getty Images

The top 50 in FedExCup points following the first event of the PGA Tour playoffs have advanced to Week 2.

Twenty players were nixed from the postseason, upon the conclusion of the 70-man FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here's a look at who moved to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, with the top 30 thereafter qualifying for the Tour Championship finale:

Position

Player

FedExCup Points

1

Jon Rahm

3,386

2

Scottie Scheffler

3,238

3

Rory McIlroy

2,954

4

Lucas Glover

2,885

5

Patrick Cantlay

2,643

6

Max Homa

2,451

7

Viktor Hovland

2,024

8

Wyndham Clark

1,957

9

Brian Harman

1,919

10

Tommy Fleetwood

1,834

11

Keegan Bradley

1,818

12

Rickie Fowler

1,752

13

Tony Finau

1,672

14

Taylor Moore

1,633

15

Russell Henley

1,618

16

Nick Taylor

1,593

17

Si Woo Kim

1,572

18

Tom Kim

1,552

19

Xander Schauffele

1,536

20

Adam Schenk

1,536

21

Jason Day

1,531

22

Collin Morikawa

1,476

23

Emiliano Grillo

1,443

24

Sepp Straka

1,431

25

Corey Conners

1,426

26

Tyrrell Hatton

1,425

27

Jordan Spieth

1,422

28

Sungjae Im

1,420

29

Chris Kirk

1,361

30

Sam Burns

1,361

31

Sahith Theegala

1,294

32

Justin Rose

1,256

33

Kurt Kitayama

1,242

34

Denny McCarthy

1,192

35

Seamus Power

1,147

36

Lee Hodges

1,144

37

Adam Hadwin

1,108

38

Byeong Hun An

1,107

39

Adam Svensson

1,080

40

Matt Fitzpatrick

1,063

41

Andrew Putnam

1,048

42

Eric Cole

1,042

43

J.T. Poston

1,037

44

Brendon Todd

1,017

45

Cam Davis

1,008

46

Cameron Young

981

47

Hideki Matsuyama

942

48

Tom Hoge

941

49

Harris English

940

50

Patrick Rodgers

939

More articles like this
Golf Central

Why Glover dunked hands in water coolers

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Lucas Glover kept dunking his hands in water coolers on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude. Here's why.
Golf Central

Glover 'absolutely' would pick himself for RC

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Lucas Glover has given U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson lots to think about with back-to-back victories.
Golf Central

Hardy emotional after missing out on Memphis

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Unfortunately for an emotional Nick Hardy, his T-49 finish in Memphis, capped by a closing bogey, dropped him two spots to No. 52 in points.