Future 'par guy' Rob Gronkowski gives epic interview at the Valspar Championship

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was in attendance Friday at Innisbrook Resort for the second round of the Valspar Championship.

In between watching the golf – and apparently playing lots of cornhole – the retired Gronk stopped by the interview area, where he turned in a Hall of Fame-worthy performance.

We’ll just post the full transcript, in its glorious entirety:

Q. What brings you out here today to the Valspar?

GRONK: "So, I came to the Valspar last year and just had a wonderful time. What's so special about it is you get to watch some golf, but at the same time, this place is so awesome. I was also playing cornhole while watching everyone play golf. So, I got to do some activities because I love activities. I won some games in cornhole versus some of the Lightning guys, actually; I beat them in cornhole.

"It's just awesome. It's an awesome atmosphere around here. It brings the Tampa Bay community here together. Just this weather is just spectacular. It's 85 degrees out. There's two clouds in the sky, the sun is just beaming down on everyone. It's just a good day to feel good."

Q. How many rounds of golf would you say you play in a year?

GRONK: "I probably played about one round total of golf in the past six years. I've been playing a lot of the golf simulators back up north. I've been getting better. Let me tell you, those golf simulators, they're the real deal. I feel like they're very accurate actually.

"There's one thing I love to do is putt-putt. But I'm telling you right now, I'm just really young still, been living the fast life, but I'm starting to calm down more and I feel like golf is going to be one of my games in the future. I will be playing in pro-ams eventually. I would say I'm going to be a par guy one day. About 15 years I'll be shooting par."

Q. So PGA Tour Champions once you turn 50?

GRONK: "No, I'll be the pro-am champion, yeah, versus everyone else."

Q. Have you met any PGA Tour players?

GRONK: "I actually never really met any professional golf players ever. I really haven't. Not in person, no. I met Tiger Woods one time real quick. He was in the big golf tournament up in New England and he was working out at our facility. Oh, yeah, and he just walked by, and I said, 'What up, Tiger?' And he said, 'What up, Gronk?' I shook his hand. So, that's the only professional guy I've ever met, I'm pretty sure.

"But I did meet Shooter McGavin before, actually, and if you ask me, he's the No. 1 most professional golf guy ever. I met Shooter."

(Making noises like a gun.)

Q. If you could pick the Masters Champions dinner menu, what would your menu be?

GRONK: "My menu would be cheeseburgers, chicken finger subs, buffalo wings with blue cheese on the side, and, of course, my lovely ice shaker right here with an ice cold beverage inside. Just getting a little tipsy at all times, baby.

"Is that when you meant by menu, like food?"

Q. Yeah. That's perfect.

GRONK: "OK."

Q. Scottie Scheffler's is cheeseburgers, too. Cheeseburger sliders.

GRONK: "Yeah, well, we're just alike. He's a good guy."