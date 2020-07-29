Gaby Lopez first LPGA player to test positive for COVID-19; WDs from return

Gaby Lopez won’t get the chance to add to her two LPGA titles when the tour makes its restart at the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, this week.

She is the first LPGA player to test positive for COVID-19, in pre-tournament testing at Inverness Club.

Lopez has been withdrawn from the tournament and is in self-isolation. Tour and health officials are working with her on contact tracing. She was tested on Monday.

“I was very excited to get back to playing on tour after this long break and while I’m disappointed that I’ll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk,” Lopez said in a statement. “I am self-isolating and will be following all the CDC and LPGA guidelines to get back to competing on Tour in a safe manner. I’m feeling good and looking forward to when I can return to playing on Tour.”

The LPGA will have full pre-tournament testing results for the Drive On Championship later this week.

LPGA protocols require Lopez to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. She will take another saliva test on the 10th day and undergo a medical evaluation to determine if she is cleared to return to competition.

Lopez, 26, a former University of Arkansas standout from Mexico, won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions earlier this year and also the Blue Bay LPGA in 2018.