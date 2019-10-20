Woodland boosts Presidents Cup stock with T-3 finish at CJ Cup

Getty Images

In recent conversations with Gary Woodland about the Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods has made one thing clear.

“He wants the guys out playing and he wants guys playing well,” Woodland said earlier this week in South Korea. “Unfortunately, I didn't secure my own spot, so I've got to rely on a pick. … I have two weeks left to go out and prove that my game's in a good enough spot that I deserve a pick.”

So far, so good.

Woodland, who was not among the eight automatic selections for Woods’ U.S. team, closed in 6-under 66 Sunday at the CJ Cup to tie for third, his first top-10 since winning the U.S. Open in June.

“I just started playing better, really on Friday,” said Woodland, who shot 13 under on the weekend at Nine Bridges. “Thursday was a rough day, scored all right (71), and then started progressively getting better on the weekend. It's been a while.”

CJ Cup: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Woodland won’t play in the WGC-HSBC Champions, the last event before the picks are made, in two weeks, but he will tee it up at next week’s Zozo Championship. Joining Woodland in Japan will be other potential picks Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Kevin Na, Jordan Spieth and Woods.

Of that short list, Spieth and Na played in South Korea, tying for eighth and 20th, respectively.

Rickie Fowler, considered by some to be a lock for a pick, hasn’t played since the Tour Championship as he recently got married, though he is expected to return for Shanghai.

Phil Mickelson likely needs a win in Shanghai to make the team. He shared 31st at the CJ Cup and won’t play the Zozo.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Amazing Amy changing lives one by one

BY Associated Press  — 

There are people who have the same effect, someone so generous, so genuine, so joyful, meeting them transforms perspective. Amy Bockerstette is one of those people.
Golf Central

Woodland (64) surging with Prez Cup on line

BY Will Gray  — 

Gary Woodland hasn't made much noise since winning the U.S. Open in June, but with the Presidents Cup on the line, he flashed that major-winning form Saturday at the BMW Championship.
Golf Central

Woodland: 'Tough to play' with birth of twins

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Gary Woodland revealed twin girls born last week are healthy, but the U.S. Open champ admitted it's been 'tough to play' with his wife in and out of the hospital.