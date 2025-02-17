Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Champ Ludvig Åberg gets a little extra

Ludvig Åberg won the Genesis Invitational Sunday, and it paid a little more to the champ than the year’s previous signature events.

The first two $20 million signature tournaments offered $3.6 million to the winners (Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry; Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

Åberg, meanwhile, pocketed $4 million, along with his second PGA Tour title. Here’s a look at the full payout from Torrey Pines: