Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Champ Ludvig Åberg gets a little extra
Published February 16, 2025 07:02 PM
Ludvig Åberg won the Genesis Invitational Sunday, and it paid a little more to the champ than the year’s previous signature events.
The first two $20 million signature tournaments offered $3.6 million to the winners (Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry; Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).
Åberg, meanwhile, pocketed $4 million, along with his second PGA Tour title. Here’s a look at the full payout from Torrey Pines:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ludvig Åberg
|$4,000,000
|2
|Maverick McNealy
|$2,200,000
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler
|$1,200,000
|T3
|Patrick Rodgers
|$1,200,000
|T5
|Tony Finau
|$736,500
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay
|$736,500
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$736,500
|T5
|Denny McCarthy
|$736,500
|T9
|Akshay Bhatia
|$566,667
|T9
|Nick Taylor
|$566,667
|T9
|Justin Thomas
|$566,667
|12
|Daniel Berger
|$472,000
|T13
|Andrew Novak
|$384,250
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$384,250
|T13
|Michael Kim
|$384,250
|T13
|Davis Thompson
|$384,250
|T17
|Collin Morikawa
|$270,715
|T17
|Sahith Theegala
|$270,715
|T17
|Brian Harman
|$270,715
|T17
|Kevin Yu
|$270,715
|T17
|Jake Knapp
|$270,715
|T17
|Nick Dunlap
|$270,715
|T17
|Rory McIlroy
|$270,715
|T24
|Corey Conners
|$164,858
|T24
|Will Zalatoris
|$164,858
|T24
|Max Greyserman
|$164,858
|T24
|Sam Burns
|$164,858
|T24
|Si Woo Kim
|$164,858
|T24
|Seamus Power
|$164,858
|T24
|Harris English
|$164,858
|T31
|Lucas Glover
|$126,000
|T31
|Wyndham Clark
|$126,000
|T31
|Sam Stevens
|$126,000
|T34
|Keegan Bradley
|$109,000
|T34
|J.J. Spaun
|$109,000
|T34
|Nico Echavarria
|$109,000
|T37
|Adam Scott
|$96,500
|T37
|Aaron Rai
|$96,500
|T39
|Shane Lowry
|$82,000
|T39
|J.T. Poston
|$82,000
|T39
|Russell Henley
|$82,000
|T39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$82,000
|T39
|Rickie Fowler
|$82,000
|T44
|Matthieu Pavon
|$64,000
|T44
|Ben Griffin
|$64,000
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger
|$64,000
|T44
|Tom Kim
|$64,000
|48
|Min Woo Lee
|$56,000
|49
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$54,000
|T50
|Taylor Pendrith
|$51,500
|T50
|Jason Day
|$51,500
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$50,000
|53
|Thomas Detry
|$49,000
|54
|Tom Hoge
|$48,000