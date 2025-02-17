Skip navigation
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Champ Ludvig Åberg gets a little extra

  
Published February 16, 2025 07:02 PM

Ludvig Åberg won the Genesis Invitational Sunday, and it paid a little more to the champ than the year’s previous signature events.

The first two $20 million signature tournaments offered $3.6 million to the winners (Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry; Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

Åberg, meanwhile, pocketed $4 million, along with his second PGA Tour title. Here’s a look at the full payout from Torrey Pines:

﻿FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Ludvig Åberg $4,000,000
2 Maverick McNealy $2,200,000
T3 Scottie Scheffler $1,200,000
T3 Patrick Rodgers $1,200,000
T5 Tony Finau $736,500
T5 Patrick Cantlay $736,500
T5 Tommy Fleetwood $736,500
T5 Denny McCarthy $736,500
T9 Akshay Bhatia $566,667
T9 Nick Taylor $566,667
T9 Justin Thomas $566,667
12 Daniel Berger $472,000
T13 Andrew Novak $384,250
T13 Hideki Matsuyama $384,250
T13 Michael Kim $384,250
T13 Davis Thompson $384,250
T17 Collin Morikawa $270,715
T17 Sahith Theegala $270,715
T17 Brian Harman $270,715
T17 Kevin Yu $270,715
T17 Jake Knapp $270,715
T17 Nick Dunlap $270,715
T17 Rory McIlroy $270,715
T24 Corey Conners $164,858
T24 Will Zalatoris $164,858
T24 Max Greyserman $164,858
T24 Sam Burns $164,858
T24 Si Woo Kim $164,858
T24 Seamus Power $164,858
T24 Harris English $164,858
T31 Lucas Glover $126,000
T31 Wyndham Clark $126,000
T31 Sam Stevens $126,000
T34 Keegan Bradley $109,000
T34 J.J. Spaun $109,000
T34 Nico Echavarria $109,000
T37 Adam Scott $96,500
T37 Aaron Rai $96,500
T39 Shane Lowry $82,000
T39 J.T. Poston $82,000
T39 Russell Henley $82,000
T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $82,000
T39 Rickie Fowler $82,000
T44 Matthieu Pavon $64,000
T44 Ben Griffin $64,000
T44 Stephan Jaeger $64,000
T44 Tom Kim $64,000
48 Min Woo Lee $56,000
49 Matt Fitzpatrick $54,000
T50 Taylor Pendrith $51,500
T50 Jason Day $51,500
52 Mackenzie Hughes $50,000
53 Thomas Detry $49,000
54 Tom Hoge $48,000