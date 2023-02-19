Genesis Invitational payout: Jon Rahm adds to unbelievable two-month haul

Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis Invitational, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.

In just five starts this year, Rahm has made $9,402,750 on the Tour. That doesn't include the $462,000 he made at the CJ Cup in October, which is part of this wraparound season. Scottie Scheffler set the Tour's single-season earnings record last year, with $14,046,190 (not including the Tour Championship payout).

Rahm's haul this week was $3.6 million, thanks to the Genesis being a designated event. He also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions (a designated event as well) and The American Express.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club: