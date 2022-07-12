×

Golf Central Podcast: 150th Open at St. Andrews preview

This week, the golf world descends on St. Andrews for what is gearing up to be the biggest Open Championship to date. The Home of Golf is ripe with history, legacies and nostalgia, and the next chapter of this hallowed story is already being written.

GolfChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner go deep in their Open preview in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway, discussing Tiger Woods' chances, the Old Course setup and tournament favorites.

There's also the political side of the story: off the course, Woods gives his most potent rebuke of LIV Golf to date, Greg Norman is uninvited from St. Andrews and the Official World Golf Ranking has a big decision to make about the rival tour.

Make sure to follow the Golf Central Podcast all week, as Rex and Lav will have daily podcasts from St. Andrews, recapping all the happenings of this historic major.

