Golf Central Podcast: ‘Alpha’ Tiger leads, but where is the PGA Tour headed?

PGA Tour players, led by Tiger Woods, gathered this week to discuss the Tour’s future and how it will combat LIV Golf. Little was said afterwards, but in this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on what we know and where they think things are headed.

Hoggard also discusses his emotional post-victory interview with Will Zalatoris from the first playoff event and Lavner is in Delaware, where careers will be altered at the BMW Championship.

In addition to who makes the playoff finale, who will qualify for the Presidents Cup? Lavner and Hoggard weigh in on that as well. Listen to the pod below:

