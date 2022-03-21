Golf Central Podcast: Breaking down groups and who will make the weekend in Austin

Getty Images

It's bracket time on the PGA Tour. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship is this week at Austin Country Club. In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard break down the 16 groups.

They also make their picks to advance to the weekend's single-elimination portion of the tournament and select an overall champion. And, of course, they discuss what's on the grill at Lavner's house this week and what's on Hoggard's menu in Texas.

